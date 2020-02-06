Another speedy trial failure?

And, again, federal prosecutors seem determined to undermine their own case.

Not to mention the Constitution.

Twice in recent years, federal prosecutors in Western New York have dragged their feet and denied defendants their constitutional right to a speedy trial. In one of those cases, a man sat in jail for seven years before being tried on charges of farming marijuana. In the other, a judge was constitutionally compelled to drop charges against two men accused in a murder-for-profit case.

Now, prosecutors are accused of doing it again – ignoring or otherwise disrespecting the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of a speedy trial. Robert Morgan, a Rochester real estate developer accused of mortgage and insurance fraud, is asking a judge to dismiss the indictment against him, claiming speedy trial violations.

The Sixth Amendment provides a crucial check on the vast powers of government, which could otherwise hold people indefinitely without trial. Upholding its requirements are essential, if the concept of innocent until proven guilty has any meaning.

To be sure, the allegations against Morgan are serious. They deserve a serious hearing but that can’t happen if prosecutors aren’t also serious. Given their recent history in this part of New York, it’s impossible not to worry that they’re blowing it again.

Morgan’s attorneys have asked U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to dismiss the indictment, citing what they call the government’s failure to produce evidence in a timely manner, even after it was granted extra time to meet its obligation.

Maybe the government will have an explanation that satisfies the judge. But given the fumbled case against Joseph Tigano III and the others against Daniel Rodriguez and Ernest Green, there is reason to worry.

Tigano, of Cattaraugus County, was arrested in 2008 on charges of operating a marijuana farm. He was jailed without trial for nearly seven years before being convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two years later, an appeals court set him free because his rights to a speedy trial had been violated.

Even more shocking, Rodrigez and Green sat behind bars for six to seven years without trial on charges related to the 2009 robbery and shooting of Jabril Harper, whose body was found in Buffalo’s Roosevelt Park. Because prosecutors didn’t take their obligations seriously – how is that possible? – a judge dismissed the charges.

Now, Morgan says prosecutors have failed to honor his right to a speedy trial.

After the dismissal of charges against Rodriguez last year, his attorney expressed confidence that lessons had been learned. “I think everyone has become more aware of speedy trial issues,” Barry N. Covert said then. “I think everyone is going to be more diligent about ensuring that these very serious cases progress at a more rapid rate.”

We’ll see.