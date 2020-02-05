Webb, Amelia (Hangen)

January 29, 2020; beloved wife of the late Calvin; devoted mother of Linda (Terry) Parsons, John (Sandy) Webb, Shirley (James) Roche, Harold, James (Laurie), Charles (Peggy), Paul, and Joe (Lisa) Webb, Lorraine (Keith) Fields, William (Char) Webb, Mary Jane Laskowski, and the late Janet (Jim) Weaver, the late Calvin (Janice) and late Betty Webb; daughter of the late Charles and late Elizabeth (nee Russell) Hangen; also survived by numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 11AM to 3 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences shared at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com