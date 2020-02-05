Voters approve $75 million project to repair, update Ken-Ton school buildings

A $75 million project to repair and update all the school buildings in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District was approved by a more than a 3 to 1 margin Wednesday.

Voters passed the measure 1,082-328.

State aid will cover 69% of the cost of the improvements to five elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools, including the addition of 16 elementary classrooms.

The buildings are 60 to 90 years old.

Property tax will increase $16.80 per $100,000 full market value.

Highlights include new pickup and drop-off zones for students, new lead-free pipes for drinking water, more secure building entry points and safer drains at the bottom of swimming pools.

Roofs and windows will be replaced, parking lots and sidewalks will be repaired and gyms will be upgraded.

New artificial turf athletic fields will be installed at Kenmore East High School.