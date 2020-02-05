STOLL, Caroline L. (Feldman)

February 2, 2020, of Pendleton, NY. Beloved wife of the late Norman; dearest mother of Russell (Diane) and Susan (Jesse) Sullivan; grandmother of Brenden (Faith) and Ainsley; great-grandmother of Braden and Glenn; daughter of the late John and late Mary (nee Wineford) Feldman; sister of the late Stanley Feldman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (South of County and French Rds.), Friday from 4-8 PM. Prayers Saturday at 10, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, NY. Mrs. Stoll was a member of Clarence Arts, Crafts Society.