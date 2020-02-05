Brooke Stacey will leave Beauts after All-Star weekend

Buffalo Beauts forward Brooke Stacey will be leaving the team after this weekend’s All-Star activities in Boston as she’s expecting her first child with partner Dylan Smith.

Stacey, who has eight goals and eight assists in her rookie season with the Beauts and in the NWHL, will participate in the Skills Challenge Saturday and take part in the introductions at the All-Star Game Sunday.

Taking her place on the Team Packer roster will be Cailey Hutchison of the Metropolitan Riveters. Stacy and Hutchison were teammates at the University of Maine.

“We felt this was a perfect way to celebrate with Brooke, and for her to be around the players and fans one last time this season,” said NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan in a news release. “Brooke and Dylan have our complete support. They are part of the NWHL and Beauts families.”

Per the agreement between the NWHL and NWHL Players’ Association, Stacey will be paid for the entire season.