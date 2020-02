SPENCER, Donald S.

SPENCER - Donald S. Age 75, of East Concord, NY, died February 3, 2020. Friends may call Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at Noon at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, 12369 Savage Rd., Sardinia. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com