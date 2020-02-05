Another storm overnight could affect commutes; Buffalo public schools closing Friday

The second part of the one-two winter storm punch is coming overnight and Friday.

Snow is expected to affect the Friday morning and evening commutes – with some areas in Western New York getting nearly a foot of snow by Saturday.

Classes for Buffalo Public School students had been cancelled for Friday, according to a statement Thursday from the district's Elena Cala. Members of the school staff were also not slated to work Friday.

Cala said in an emailed announcement that the schools would shutter Friday "due to weather and concern for our children's safety."

"Tonight a new storm is coming in," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Buffalo office. "Probably more freezing rain, and it should switch over to snow by the morning."

Travel could be difficult because of the snow, according to the weather service. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph in some areas.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. today for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Parts of Orchard Park got 5 inches of snow overnight, according to the weather service. Marilla and Holland had 4.5 inches, while Alden and Hamburg got 4 inches.

Friday's storm could add 4 to 8 inches in northern Erie County, 5 to 9 inches in southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Niagara and Genesee counties could see another 5 to 10 inches, and parts of Orleans County could get up to 11 inches.