SCHEIDEMAN, Carolyn (Guinn)

SCHEIDEMAN - Carolyn (nee Guinn)

Of Marilla, in Japan on January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of LCDR Benjamin A. Scheideman; loving daughter of the Reverend Patricia J. Guinn and the late Dr. Paul Guinn; dearest sister of Jonathan and Matthew (Rebekah Gayley) Guinn; cherished aunt of Olive, Natalie and Charles Guinn; fond niece of Judith Liesinger. Family will receive friends on Friday, 5-7 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St., Buffalo, where Funeral Services will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Carolyn's name may be made to the music program at Iroquois Central School, in care of Timothy Gastle, PO Box 32, Elma, NY 14059 (please include a return address), or nationaleatingdisordersassociation.org. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.