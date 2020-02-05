Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 5, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the primary season from Adlai Stevenson, three times a candidate for the Oval Office and born on this date in 1900, “The best reason I can think of for not running for president of the United States is that you have to shave twice a day.”

• • •

FLIP YOUR LID – The Williamsville Library will benefit as the ninth annual Mad Hatter’s Gala is held at 7 p.m. Friday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. There will be raffles, Frank Sinatra songs from crooner Nick Battistella, wine tasting by Share Kitchen and Bar Room, beer tasting by Britesmith Brewery and spirits tasting by Blackbutton Distillery.

Guests are invited to wear fun headgear. Tickets are $30 advance at Village Artisans, 5560 Main St., Williamsville; all Amherst libraries or online at eventbrite.com by searching “Mad Hatter Gala Feb. 7.” Tickets at the door are $40.

• • •

CANINE CAPER – A Zumbathon to raise funds for White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in BAC for Women, 3157 Eggert Raod, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Tickets are available at the BAC or by emailing Jusridin@verizon.net.

• • •

TURNING 211 – There will be cake as the Buffalo Civil War Round Table sponsors Lincoln Day, the longest-running annual celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, on Sunday afternoon in the Buffalo History Museum, Elmwood Avenue at Nottingham Terrace. Admission is free. Doors open at noon. The program begins at 12:30 p.m., with a Civil War soldiers’ rifle salute at 12:45 on the rear portico.

• • •

FUN FOR ALL – The ABC Bel Canto Choirs will host Family, Food and Fun, a family luncheon with entertainment, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Sanders Road, Kenmore. There also will be a basket raffle and a game room for young children. Tickets are $10, $5 for students and seniors. For more info and tickets, call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428 or visit abcbelcanto.org.

• • •

CREATIVE JUICES – Christine Wittman, owner of bfloGALS Jewelry, will lead a jewelry-making class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the tasting room at Victorianbourg Winery, 4402 E. Lake Road, Wilson. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of wine and all materials to make a necklace and earring set. Get tickets online at thenacc.org or directly at the winery or the bfloGALS studio in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Susan Armillotti Ortman, Larry Silver, Lynn Dearmyer, Brian Moorman, Amilcar Hill, Chris Jamele, Sirwilliam Hardy, Jake Bair, Brad Eisenhardt Sr., Larry Philipps, Sharon Bryk, Larry Joseph, Joe Buran, Sue Hooley, Jim Caputo, Jack Rudnicki, Tom Earsing, Nathan Fabian, Matthew Coburn, Arlene Glica and Krysta Brind’Amour.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.