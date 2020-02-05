Protect infants from dangerous chemicals

Pending state legislation would protect New York children from dangerous chemicals in some products. It’s on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s desk. We hope he signs it.

This is an important measure, approved by the Legislature to protect babies from harmful chemicals found in toys, clothes, car seats, beds and other products. Put another way, what would be the rationale for putting those infants at risk of harm?

There is reason for optimism. For years, Cuomo has advocated for public disclosure of chemicals in consumer products and otherwise protecting New Yorkers from “unknown exposure to harmful substances.” He put such a declaration into his 2019 State of the State book, among others. Those also are the goals of the Child Safe Products Act.

Enacting this law would allow New York to align with states that have already acted. Washington and Maine approved their versions of the law in 2008. Vermont followed suit in 2014 and Oregon passed its law in 2015. New York may not be bringing up the rear in protecting infants from being chemically poisoned, but it isn’t leading the way, either.

The chemical industry would rather keep things the same and therein lies the problem. Babies who are exposed to these dangerous chemicals during the time of their most rapid development can face lifelong consequences.

Clean and Healthy New York, an environmental health organization, noted research showing that early exposure to certain chemicals, such as those that are flame-retardant, shave IQ points. Short-term implications could come in the form of skin rashes from chemicals contained in items babies chew on, sleep on and wear.

Parents do not always draw these connections while shopping, trusting that if they can find items on the shelf, they must be safe. Warning labels do not cover all the potential hazards, which is why New York State needs the Child Safe Products Act.

The legislation’s three key components would:

• Require product makers to inform the public if harmful chemicals are contained in their products.

• Require manufacturers to phase out the most toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde, benzene and asbestos, in children’s products.

• Create a framework for reporting and banning additional dangerous chemicals in children’s products in the future.

Starting in 2023, the Act would ban the sale of children’s products containing the most dangerous chemicals: asbestos, formaldehyde, benzene, mercury and cobalt. All are known or suspected carcinogens and have no place in products meant for small children.

Parents should be able to walk into a store for kids and buy anything in the place with confidence. Governor, please sign this bill into law.