PIZZUTO - Giuseppa "Josephine"(nee Polisano)

February 3, 2020, age 97. Beloved wife of the late John Pizzuto; devoted mother of Charles Pizzuto, Mary Giumentaro, Angela (Salvatore) LaPaglia and John (Sheila) Pizzuto; loving grandmother of Michael (Sarah) LaPaglia, Leah Cutrona, Margaret Giumentaro, Evan Pizzuto, Julia Pizzuto and Nadine Pizzuto; great-grandmother of Alexia, Giana, Isabella, Anthony and Mia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com