Photographer facing 15 years after guilty plea to producing child porn

A photographer who filmed a video of a naked underage girl in his East Delavan Avenue studio has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Delshawn K. Trueheart, 43, of Buffalo, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing June 8 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Prosecutors said that investigators with a federal search warrant found the video on an SD memory card in Trueheart’s home on March 20, 2019.

The warrant was obtained after the victim reported to Buffalo police that Trueheart had a sexual relationship with her for two years, beginning when she was 15, prosecutors said. She told police he took nude images of her and videos of their sexual encounters in his home, as well as at his studio.