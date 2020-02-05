O'Connell & Company offers new theater school

O'Connell & Company is launching a theater education program in its new home at the former Philip Sheridan Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Theatre School at O'Connell & Company starting in the spring will produce workshops, camps, classes and other programming for young people, adults and seniors.

Courses will be offered year-round and feature training for beginners and advanced students, audition workshops, lectures on professional development and dance classes. This includes two- and three-week summer programs for middle school and high school students.

Daniel Lendzian, who teachers acting and directing at SUNY Fredonia, joined the O'Connell & Company board last year as the organization prepared to begin the theater school and chairs the board's education committee.

Instruction will be offered in a 6,000-square-foot art center in the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave., where the company moved last year. For more information visit oconnellandcompany.com/the-theatre-school.