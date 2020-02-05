O'BRIEN, Patrick C.

O'BRIEN - Patrick C. February 3, 2020, age 74. Beloved husband of 49 years to Suzanne (nee Wheeler) O'Brien; dear father of David O'Brien; loving grandfather of Stephanie and James O'Brien; brother of Kevin C. (Sydney) O'Brien, Deborah M. (late William) Swistak and Norah (late Denner) Astyk; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday evening 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Committal Service with full Military Honors will be held Friday morning at 10:00 AM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY (everyone is asked to assemble at the cemetery office). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat's memory to VVA Chapter 77, 47 Main St. Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com