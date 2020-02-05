NOTARO, Richard S.

NOTARO - Richard S. Febraury 3, 2020. Beloved son of Matilda (nee Mastrocovo) and the late Joseph J. Notaro, Sr.; dear brother of Paul (Paula Clarone) Notaro, Joseph, Jr. (Louise) Notaro and Marygrace (John) Paradowski; devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30 AM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, One St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com