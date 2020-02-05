MUNDIE, Jeffrey A.

MUNDIE - Jeffrey A. February 1, 2020; survived by his loving children Jessica and Evan Mundie and their mother Michele M. (nee Balistere) Mundie; beloved son of Donna S. (nee Saalfield) and the late Ross Mundie; dear brother of Mark, Keith, and Craig; dear uncle of Lauryn, Darien, and Tyler. The family will be present Saturday, February 8th from 3 to 7 pm at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC,. 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a prayer service will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences online at www.amigone.com