MERKLING, Ruth (Habicht)

MERKLING - Ruth (nee Habicht)

February 2, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Merkling; loving mother of Marsha (late Brad) Sullivan, MaryEllen Merkling and Roberta (James) Merkling-Worthington; cherished grandmother of Jenny, Sean (Wendy), Danielle Sullivan, Charlotte JiaoRao and Clara XiaoMin Worthington; adored great-grandmother of Jacob and Tyler; dear sister of the late Virginia (late Richard) Bidell and Robert (late Marion) Habicht; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com