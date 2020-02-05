Deaths Death Notices
MERKLING, Ruth (Habicht)
MERKLING - Ruth (nee Habicht)
February 2, 2020, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Merkling; loving mother of Marsha (late Brad) Sullivan, MaryEllen Merkling and Roberta (James) Merkling-Worthington; cherished grandmother of Jenny, Sean (Wendy), Danielle Sullivan, Charlotte JiaoRao and Clara XiaoMin Worthington; adored great-grandmother of Jacob and Tyler; dear sister of the late Virginia (late Richard) Bidell and Robert (late Marion) Habicht; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook