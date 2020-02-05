McDONNELL, Teresa (Martin)

February 1, 2020. Wife of the late Frank McDonnell; dearest mother of Ann (Craig) Miller, Rose Landon, Kathy McDonnell and Peggy (Bill) Quinn; loving grandmother of Melissa and Michael Landon, Ryan and Marshall Libby, Liz, Patrick and Billy Quinn and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Marion Mazza and the late Edward and late Margaret Martin; beloved aunt of Anne Siler. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa's Church February 8 at 10:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260