Macy's reveals initial round of 125 store closings

The Buffalo Niagara market will hang onto its last two Macy's department stores, at least for now.

The Walden Galleria and Boulevard Mall stores have dodged another bullet: They were not included on a list of 30 stores slated for closure that Macy's released Wednesday as part of its initial round of closings.

The chain has said it will close a fifth of its stores over the next three years, totaling about 125 locations.

“We are making deep cuts that impact every area of our business,'' Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told investors Wednesday. "These changes are painful but they are necessary.''

The retailer will cut 2,000 jobs.