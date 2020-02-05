Lockport man killed after stepping into path of snowplow identified

A 69-year-old Town of Lockport man was killed near his home Tuesday evening when he stepped into the path of an oncoming private snowplow, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Wednesday.

Frederick K. Bishop of Dysinger Road was pronounced dead at the scene after the 6:10 p.m. accident on Dysinger Road, which is part of Route 93.

Matthew R. Steinman, 46, of Simms Road, Royalton, was westbound when Bishop stepped into his path from the north shoulder of the road. Steinman was unable to stop, Filicetti said.

The sheriff said no charges have been filed, but the investigation remains open. Filicetti said Steinman was not intoxicated.

The accident happened between Beattie Avenue and Raymond Road, a short distance east of Lockport Town Hall and the State Police station.