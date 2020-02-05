LIPPMAN, Annette (Panek)

Of Cheektowaga, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; dear sister of Charlotte (late Larry) Martin, late Ben (Dorothy) Panek, Cornelius (Theresa) Panek, Richard (Charlotte) Panek, Leslie (Rosalie) Panek, Armand (Mary Jane) Panek and Olga (Norman) Silverstein; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Wednesday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, Thursday at 10 AM. Please Assemble at Church.