Anyone who thinks that the defeated leftists are done with harassment of our president would be wrong.

Hatred reigns supreme with these folks. The House will be held by Democrats for another 11 months. As such, stay tuned for yet another baseless waste of time and taxpayer money while new allegations are rolled out. They will never give up!

Vote the haters out and elect American patriots to the House of Representatives in November.

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster