Letter: Trump-bashers complain without summoning facts

On virtually a daily basis we see on the editorial page multiple anti-Trump letters. I have no problem with people expressing their opinions. But opinions have to be based upon facts.

I am not a Trump fan, so if there is a real complaint, I have no objection to seeing factual presentation. The problem is those suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (aka TDS).

A Jan. 30 letter from a Trump critic from Derby serves up the perfect pitch to knock his hysteria right “out of the park.” His gut tells him that Trump is “working for Russia, not America. Name one thing he had done that has not benefited Vladimir Putin.”

Let’s start with Javelin anti-tank rockets to Ukraine to take out tanks supplied by Russia to Ukrainian separatists backed by Vladimir Putin. How about Trump pressuring Germany NOT to sign a natural gas pipeline deal with Russia? There are more, but “Derby” asked for one example. Keep in mind the hysteria at the recent impeachment process in which it was claimed that Trump endangered American security by “withholding aid to Ukraine.”

Really? I do not remember this security hysteria when President Barack Obama promised Putin’s right-hand man that he would have “more flexibility after the election” (Obama’s re-election). Nor do I recall the security hysteria when Obama gave blankets and MREs to the Ukrainians, but zero military assistance.

A few examples of how to complain about Trump, you start with facts, logic, and reason. Trump back stabbed the Kurds based upon a phone call from Turkey’s Erdogan. Erdogan is not our friend, and wants to destroy the Kurds. The Kurds are our best Muslim ally in the Middle East and sacrificed the most in fighting ISIS. That was among the dumbest moves in Trump’s presidency.

Trump trashed the Trans Pacific Partnership, arguably the best tool to negotiate a trade “deal” with China. That is the equivalent of the Bills having a running game with only a center and one guard, but no other linemen. Not smart.

The Derby writer says Trump is the “enemy of the people.” Trump will be gone in either 2020 or 2024. Consider what Sanders or Warren will do to this country if elected. Does the Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela ring any bells?

James Sterman

East Amherst