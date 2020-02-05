Letter: There’s no good reason for politicians to take oaths

Can we please do away with all these “oaths” politicians take? There isn’t any real reason for them anymore.

What does getting someone to do anything “under oath” mean now? They can break that oath as much as they want until they get caught.

Aren’t we all sick and tired of knowing many of the people taking these oaths already know they’re going to break them when they put one hand on the Bible and “solemnly swear to God” to do whatever?

God, in whatever form they claim that to be, if they indeed profess to believe in some deity, and a horrifying consequence to be meted out by such a mystical being for lying obviously isn’t something they actually fear, so let’s do away with that part at the very least.

The impeachment trial has proved beyond a doubt that these oaths are nothing but a joke. When a politician can publicly announce they will do the exact opposite of that solemn promise ahead of their actions, whether they be a senator or a president, there is no point pretending the pomp and circumstance of raising one’s hand and swearing to anything has any significance at all.

Stop taking us all for fools and end this empty and purposeless practice.

Loretta Michaels

Orchard Park