Letter: Super Bowl halftime show did not empower women

I, like many, watched the Super Bowl on Sunday. I would debate the opinion of many who were thrilled that the halftime show was a show of empowerment for girls. Somehow I thought moving away from stripper poles and physical moves feeding men’s fantasies was the goal of empowerment for girls following the #MeToo movement.

I love Latin music and I’ve seen dancers interpreting it sensually without the overt salacious presentation but Sunday night’s show, with probably a fairly large child audience, was an inappropriate message. A morning show host stated that his 12-year-old son “became a man” after viewing the halftime show.

I hope empowering girls and women encompasses far more meaningful endeavors than what was offered at the Super Bowl.

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg