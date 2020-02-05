Letter: No more public funds to build sports stadiums

It seems every third edition of The Buffalo News has a column or letter citing the need for a new football stadium. These stories seem to forget the tons of taxpayer money that has been spent over the years to rehab this fine stadium.

No, it doesn’t have a sliding roof or other bells and whistles, but it also doesn’t have expensive seat licenses, as many newer stadiums have.

But there is a way to silence the pipe-dreaming football fans clamoring for a brand new stadium. That is for our governor to proclaim that any future new stadiums in this state will not be built with public funds, period. That’ll do it.

Gary Mosher

Buffalo