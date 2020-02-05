Launch NY receives $300,000 investment to support entrepreneurs

JPMorgan Chase has invested $300,000 in a new Launch New York program aimed at expanding access to mentorship and equity capital for underserved and underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The investment supports Launch New York's "Founders Go Big" program, which in its pilot version is focused on minority and female entrepreneurs in low-income areas.

Launch New York provides mentoring and capital access to high-growth start-ups in the 27 westernmost counties of the state.