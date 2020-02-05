KOEPF, William E.

KOEPF - William E. Of Alden, NY, February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Wanda (nee Ainsworth) Koepf; dear father of Sandra (Donald) Laemmerhirt, Lianne (Jeff) Minotti and James (Amy) Koepf; also survived by six grandchildren; brother of Lois Koepf and Karen (Victor) Gurinowitsch. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY Saturday, February 8 from 9-11 AM where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com