Deaths Death Notices
KOBUS, Jeffrey N.
KOBUS - Jeffrey N. February 3, 2020, age 60, of Amherst. Husband of Susan (nee Urbanski) Kobus; father of Sara Kobus; brother of A. Noel and Terry (Christine) Kobus, and Kim (Jeffrey) Stoehr; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville. Friends invited. Mr. Kobus worked for the Amherst Highway Department before retiring. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook