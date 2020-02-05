KOBUS, Jeffrey N.

KOBUS - Jeffrey N. February 3, 2020, age 60, of Amherst. Husband of Susan (nee Urbanski) Kobus; father of Sara Kobus; brother of A. Noel and Terry (Christine) Kobus, and Kim (Jeffrey) Stoehr; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St. at Seymour, Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, Williamsville. Friends invited. Mr. Kobus worked for the Amherst Highway Department before retiring. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com