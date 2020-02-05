Kenneth J. Hohl, 83, retired business owner, outstanding school athlete

Sept. 26, 1936 – Jan. 22, 2020

Kenneth J. Hohl, of the Town of Tonawanda, a retired business owner and a star high school and college athlete, died Jan. 22 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a lengthy illness. He was 83.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1955 graduate of Canisius High School, where he followed in the footsteps of his older brother Dale as a standout football and baseball player. For his football achievements, he was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.

Like his brother, he went on to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and was a key player on the football team. As a halfback, he played offense and defense, was the team’s leading ground gainer in 1958 and earned recognition as an All-American.

Mr. Hohl was a member of Air Force ROTC at Holy Cross and, after graduating in 1959, he served in the Air Force stateside as a second lieutenant.

Returning from service, he joined Watson Sales Co., an industrial safety sales company, where he sold safety equipment to fire companies.

Mr. Hohl bought Watson Sales in the early 1970s and operated it for almost 40 years. His brother Dale, who died in 2009, joined the company as a sales representative when he moved back to the area in the 1980s. The company closed in 2011.

Active in St. Amelia’s Catholic Church, he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a Catholic Charities captain and a former president of the Holy Name Society.

An avid golfer, he maintained a winter home in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Doherty and Kathleen Schoelles; two sons, Michael and Thomas; his former wife, Patricia McCarthy Hohl; his companion, Marilyn Coughlin; and four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Jan. 27 in St. Amelia’s Church, Town of Tonawanda.