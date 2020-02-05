KELLEY, James T.

KELLEY - James T. February 1, 2020; beloved husband of 69 years to the late Rose Marie (Esposito) Kelley; dear father of Cathy (Bill) Dengler, Carol (Mike "Murph") Murphy, Karen Kelley and the late James T. (Susan) Kelley, Jr.; grandfather of Matthew (Tanya) Skipper, Mark Skipper, Erin Kelley, Megan Kelley, Kelley (Mike) Canazzi and Michael Murphy; great-grandfather of Branden, Marissa, Griffin, Adison, Jameson, Rosaria and Vincent; brother of Albert "Bud", Richard Kelley and the late Elizabeth Schultz. Friends may call Friday 3 to 7 PM at the Hoy funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday 1PM, friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined, Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Jim was a retired Buffalo Firefighter and a proud Veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. Please share condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com