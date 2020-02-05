How Josh Allen's depth of drop helps or hinders blocking off the edge

Jim Kubiak has been analyzing the play of the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks for BNBlitz.com. He is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and has been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.

A reader asked: Do Josh Allen's deep drops contribute to or create missed blocks off the edge?

To answer, we must first have a better understanding of pass protection principles and how they apply to the responsibilities of the offensive linemen and their pass setting angles.

GENERAL PROTECTION PRINCIPLES

Pass protections vary, and they are utilized according to the passing concepts or the depth of the wide receiver routes.

For example, if an offense runs "quick passing" concepts such as hitches, slants or speed-outs at 5-6 yards, the quarterback will take a short drop and should be releasing the ball in less than 1.5 seconds. The quick hitch or slant concepts will be married to an appropriate protection, giving the quarterback the best chances for success. Protections are accountability rules utilized against varying defensive alignments, blitzes and rush packages. Protections are principles that then trickle down to individual responsibilities.

To fully understand how offensive linemen communicate, we will refer to this defensive technique numbering system. Numbering the defensive techniques and where players are aligned gets everyone on the same page. The ability to communicate these alignments is essential to react properly within the protection scheme.

Here are three basic protection schemes used in high school, college and pro football:

1.) GAP

2.) BASE = BIG on BIG

3.) SLIDE

The "gap" protection concept simply means that each player will turn and protect a gap. This is considered a "zone" principle as each player is assigned to protect an area without any specific "man-to-man" assignments. They block whichever defensive rusher comes into their gap.

The most common name for this gap protection is "Rip" for gap right, and "Liz" for gap left. Gap protections have benefits but should not be used for deeper routes or deeper quarterback drops because they put the fullback (sixth man in protection) in the disadvantaged position of having to account for a defensive end from a backfield set. This works momentarily to slow the rushing end either by cutting him or slowing him down with initial contact. Fullbacks are not capable of blocking defensive ends for more than a moment, which fits perfectly in quick-passing concepts.

The strength of gap protection is that it is solid in the A and B gaps. Defensive line stunts, twists, or linebacker rushes are all accounted for, providing the quarterback with a clean pocket and enough protection to release the ball within 1.5 seconds.

BASE = BIG ON BIG

A "Base" protection scheme assigns individual players to offensive linemen. "Big on big" means that the five offensive linemen will block the four defensive lineman plus the middle linebacker. The quarterback calls the "mike" linebacker's number out at the line of scrimmage. When the mike is identified, the offensive line adjusts to the call and they utilize their footwork techniques, working together to be in position to block those players.

Base can be used for quick passing concepts as well as deeper passing concepts because the offense is in a predictably sound situation; that is our big guys have their big guys plus the mike. The fullback in a base protection scheme is tasked with blocking the linebacker next to the mike.

Here are several examples of how the quarterback calls out the mike, and how the offensive linemen work together to their assigned players.

SLIDE

Slide protection differs from base protection in that the offensive linemen are assigned to "slide" or "zone" protect to the next player outside of the mike linebacker designation.

The benefits and beauty of slide protection are that it s simultaneously provides both "zone" and "man" principles. The players involved in the slide are pass setting out to a player that is perhaps outside the tackle box and they are "zoning" to that player. This gets an offensive tackle out on a blitzing linebacker, or if the linebacker doesn't rush, the offensive tackle pass sets for the defensive end in front of him.

The side opposite the slide is typically a man-to-man principle, and thus their assignments differ. Teams, and ultimately coaches, decide how they will protect on the man-to-man side. Some will block the most inside gaps first "squeezing" any rushers to their man-to-man inside gaps. In doing so, the quarterback knows that the most outside rusher is his "unblocked" player.

Take a look at the example I've laid out below. Here is a play designed with three different protections:

Spread Right Rip Hitch

Spread Right Base Hitch

Spread Right Quick Slide Left Hitch

Notice that from the perspective of the play, the routes and the quarterback's drop are identical. The difference is in the accountability at the line of scrimmage. Offensive coordinators will utilize differing schemes like Gap, Base and Slide according the defensive players they are facing, the rush schemes they are anticipating, as well as the strengths of their own personnel.

TIME vs. DEPTH

Passing plays are designed to put defensive coverage in a bind. Often passing concepts flood areas of the field where zones cannot cover all of the players in one area. Excellent pass plays allow the quarterback to read areas of the field and then decide who to throw the football to, giving him a choice against whatever defense is being used.

The quarterback's drop depth will always correspond to the passing concepts. A quick passing concept will utilize a three-step drop under center. A rhythm-passing concept will correspond to a five-step drop from under center. Deep passing strategies require more time to develop, more time to protect, and require a seven-step drop from the center.

This chart details how the depth of the quarterback's drop is synthesized to the passing play and the subsequent time required to protect.

Under Center Gun

Quick Passing (approximately 1.5 seconds) 3 Step = 0 or 1 Step - depending on the teaching

Rhythm Passing (approximately 2.4 seconds) 5 Step - Kick to Balance = 3 Step - Kick to Balance

Deep Passing (approximately 3 seconds) 7 Step - Kick to Balance = 5 Step - Kick to Balance

PROTECTING OFF THE EDGE / PASS SETS

What is a reasonable and expected amount of time that an offensive tackle should be capable of pass protecting against an edge rusher?

The answer is 3 seconds, according to one of the finest offensive line coaches of our generation, Jim McNally.

McNally said the depth of the quarterback's drop is not as important to an offensive tackle as the time it takes the quarterback to release the football. Quick passes obviously take less time, and tackles can "jump-set" wide rushers. They can also take a more "vertical" pass set to accommodate a potential inside, bull rush move.

Offensive tackles will use different pass set angles depending on their opponents' alignments as well as to protect against potential twists or stunts. As seen in the above diagram, pass set angles of 20, 45, and 60 degrees are used in the toolbox of offensive linemen to protect against the many variations of rushes. McNally explained, "If a right tackle has a 3-technique to his side and a wide 9, he may use a more vertical set to account for a bull rush, or the potential of a twist or stunt and a pick occurring."

"If the right tackle has a 1 technique and 5 technique to his side or a 4, that changes how the tackle pass sets," McNally said.

"The down and distance, the time the quarterback holds the ball, and the rush schemes matter more to an offensive lineman than the depth of the quarterback's drop." said McNally.

Another interesting point is that wide-9 technique rushers are often angled and facing inside. This position gives these powerful rushers the ability to "bull rush" offensive tackles as they pass set. Offensive tackles must be prepared not only for the personnel they are physically blocking but also for the many variations of rushes and rush schemes that could potentially take place. The pass setting angle they utilize on any given play must protect them from being bull-rushed directly into the quarterback's pocket.

"Think of it like a dinner plate, the tackle wants to secure the edge and give the quarterback a round area to be in. The edge rusher may go around the edge but may also come inside or try use his momentum to compress the pocket with a bull rush." McNally said.

ANSWER

A YouTube video by Brett Kollman called "The Film Room" describes how Baker Mayfield's "false-step" before his drop gets him deeper in the pocket. The theory moght lead viewers to believe that the depth of Mayfield's drop negatively affects his pass protection.

That might be true from the standpoint that his drop is also taking longer, and the additional time to the quarterback's release is longer. But getting deeper in the pocket is not the factor that mostly affects edge rush problems, it is the time beyond three seconds that is the difference for blocking.

Time required to protect the quarterback as well as the defensive rush-schemes matter more to an offensive tackle than how deep the quarterback is in the pocket. The offensive line blocking concepts (Gap, Base, or Slide) must also be considered and understood before judgement of offensive tackle performance on edge rushers. There are different techniques and responsibilities for offensive lineman in the plethora of scenarios. Josh Allen's depth isn't the factor that creates missed blocks. It is the amount of time he spends in the pocket that mostly creates protection issues. Three or more seconds in the pocket is all any quarterback can ask for.

Allen averages 2.94 seconds in the pocket form snap to throw, according to Pro Football Focus. Only 11 quarterbacks hold the football longer on average.

TIME IN POCKET COMPARISONS

Aaron Rodgers 2.92

Kirk Cousins 2.89

Patrick Mahomes 2.76

Baker Mayfield 2.75

Tom Brady 2.61

Jimmy Garoppolo 2.58

Drew Brees 2.42

The good news for Allen and the Buffalo Bills is that time in the pocket is a variable that can be improved with different concepts as well as with more comfort and experience at the position. As Allen continues to mature, he will become more adept identifying coverage and capable of deciding where to go with the football ... sooner.