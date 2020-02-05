High School Extra: Timon-St. Jude edges No. 1 Canisius

Two weeks ago, the Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers threw a scare into No. 1 ranked Canisius before losing in overtime, 90-81, on the Crusaders’ home floor.

Tuesday night, Jason Rowe’s team finished the job, handing Canisius its first loss against a Western New York opponent, 69-65, on their home floor in South Buffalo.

Each season under Rowe, Timon seems to come up with a big upset. Two seasons ago it was against eventual state Federation champion Park, 56-55. Almost a year ago to the day, the Tigers upset Canisius, 47-41, in the Crusaders’ Bernard J. Kennedy Field House.

Jaymier Patton, who scored 38 against Canisius last time, led the Tigers again, with 27 points. That included the basket on a drive down the lane with 10 seconds to go, snapping a 65-all tie.

The tie-breaking basket came after Patton and Joe Ciocca each had hit a 3-pointer creating the 65-65 tie.

Timon led, 17-10, after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime before Canisius rallied to go in front 48-43 entering the fourth quarter.

“Patton is scoring a lot of points against a lot of big teams,” Rowe said. “He gets his points by attacking the rim well, knocking down free throws and making the open shot when it’s there. He’s having a phenomenal season right now.

“All the guys are working hard. Patton is leading us in scoring and that’s what you notice most, but Kamar Goudelock and Kevin Thompson have been playing well and Leo Camilloni had nine rebounds tonight. He didn’t scored a point but that’s phenomenal. Ater Marial did a good job protecting the rim for us. It was a collective effort.

Goudelock had 22 points and Thompson 19 for Timon. Goudelock, a sophomore, also had four steals. Thompson had seven rebounds, and Marial blocked five shots.

Dewayne Vass had 23 points to lead Canisius, which has lost only to Cathedral Prep of Erie, 68-66, on Jan. 3 at home. Ciocca had 12 for the Crusaders.

Eden hands Holland 1st loss

Holland’s girls were one of only two undefeated high school basketball teams left in Western New York before going down to their first loss of the season, 64-50, at Eden Tuesday night.

The outcome left the teams tied for first place, each at 8-1, in ECIC IV.

Not only did Brooke Woodard lead Eden with 16 points and 12 assists, she and Jess Zittel combined to hold Holland’s Kaylin Kline without a point. Zittel had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Six-foot sophomore Claire Pikett of Holland was high scorer in the game with 23 points.

Holland won the first meeting of the teams, 65-57, last month.

City Honors (16-0) is the last unbeaten basketball team in WNY.

Owls’ Lamar hits 1,000

Olmsted’s Marciano Lamar scored 23 points and went over the 1,000-point mark for his career on Senior Night in a 62-29 Yale Cup League II win over Buffalo Arts. Lamar hit 1,000 with a traditional three-point play. He also had four 3-point shots for the Owls, who are tied with Bennett for first place.

Kevin Hillman hit three 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to help Albion come from 18 points down to defeat LeRoy of Section V, 66-57. The Purple Eagles put on a full-court press to mount their comeback.

Triple-double at Alden

Alden’s Grace Pastusinski, a senior, recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 51-45 ECIC IV victory at Tonawanda. Junior Maddy Janowski led the losing Warriors with 22 points.

Haskell adds 41 to record

Danielle Haskell sank nine 3-pointers in a 41-point night for Franklinville in a 71-46 triumph over visiting Portville in CCAA East 1. The all-time Western New York career points leader, Haskell is now 12 points away from the 3,000-point mark. She broke the WNY record with 38 points in a 75-66 win over Randolph last Friday night.

Haskell, who has signed with Canisius College, has 2,988 points with a game at Falconer on Friday.