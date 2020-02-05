GANGLOFF, Margaret (Bolender)

Of Depew, NY, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred; loving mother of Kenneth (Jennifer), Raymond (Linda), late Roger and the late Thomas (Sherry); dearest grandmother of Corey (Matthew) McElroy, Mark (Ashley), Cynthia (Kevin) Cameron, Kevin, Julie, Jill (Scott) Preszpasniak, Kyle (Jacquie), Mitchell and Matthew; great-grandmother of many; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. James Church, Depew, NY, Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com