FULLER - Ronald K., Sr. Of East Aurora; February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Ogilvie) for 56 years; father of Ronald K. "Sputts" (Sarah) Fuller, Jr.; brother of Richard (late Virginia) and Emmett (Carla); grandfather of Natalie, Allison, Katherine and Ethan; also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, February 6, from 6-8 pm, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Ronald retired from Service Steel after 42 years; he was also a lifelong member of the East Aurora Fish and Game Club. In lieu of flowers, family encourages donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com