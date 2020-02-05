Free field trips offered to Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center has announced that all schools in Niagara County are eligible to receive free field trips to the center in honor of Black History Month.

It's the second year the center has made the offer, but this year it will be expanded beyond February into March. The center will reimburse schools for transportation costs.

"Since we opened in 2018, we’ve been looking for ways to bring every student in Niagara County to the Heritage Center to learn about the amazing history right in their backyards," said Christine Bacon, the center's interim director of education.

"We focus on black history every month of the year, but we welcome visitors to spend extra time with this history during February. The stories we share at this museum have something in them for everyone," visitor services manager Evan Wright said.

Field trips are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Booking is available at Tours@NiagaraFallsUndergroundRailroad.org or by calling 300-8477.