ECMC head on panel to address Medicaid deficit

ALBANY – The clock is ticking for a 21-member panel, whose members include the head of the Erie County Medical Center, to come up with $2.5 billion worth of savings or revenue-raising ideas to help close a deficit in the state’s Medicaid health insurance program.

The Medicaid Redesign Team, created by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, includes a number of appointees politically loyal to the Democratic governor. They include a longtime health care union leader; hospital executive; five of his state agency commissioners; and one of his former state budget directors.

The group must report its ideas to Cuomo by an undisclosed date in March – a timetable that has upset some lawmakers who note a new state budget, along with the Medicaid deficit-closing plan, is due to be enacted by March 31.

The group includes Thomas Quatroche Jr., the president and CEO of ECMC. He declined an interview request Wednesday, but in a written statement said his public safety net hospital is “very aware of how any potential reduction in Medicaid reimbursement can affect vital services."

Before the group even holds its first public meeting next week, deep concerns are emerging within the health care community. Managed care health plans have sounded alarms that the Medicaid panel could push for higher health insurance taxes, which would hit employers and workers. A trade group representing physicians across the state said Wednesday they found it “perplexing” that Cuomo did not appoint a community-based medical doctor to the panel.

The panel's ideas are not legally binding on the Legislature. But Cuomo has said if the Legislature does not adopt the ideas his group comes up with that across-the-board cuts would be eyed to reduce $2.5 billion of a $4 billion deficit facing the Medicaid program in the coming fiscal year. The overall state budget is facing a $6.1 billion deficit – despite a continuing healthy economy and robust flow of various taxes coming into Albany.