Dr. Lance R. Formolo, 37, chiropractor and ambassador for Dining Out for Life

April 18, 1982 – Jan. 26, 2020

Dr. Lance R. Formolo, of North Buffalo, staff chiropractor at the VA Western New York Healthcare System, died Jan. 26 in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. He was 37.

Born in Wayne, Mich., he began working in a chiropractor’s office when he was a freshman in high school.

“My mother had neck problems when I was growing up, and had begun to see a chiropractor,” he told a reporter from the Tri-County Times in Fenton, Mich., when he opened a chiropractic clinic there in 2008. “Because I was sick often as a child, the chiropractor suggested to her that I could benefit from the immune-boosting power of an adjustment, so I began chiropractic treatment at a very young age. I always knew that I wanted to help patients the way I had been helped.”

After graduating from John Glenn High School in Bay City, Mich., in 2000, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University in Detroit and a master’s degree in applied clinical nutrition and a doctor of chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls. He joined the VA in 2009.

Dr. Formolo was an adjunct assistant professor at New York Chiropractic College and taught clinical skills to students and residents at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Buffalo. He received a distinguished service award from New York Chiropractic College.

He was an investigator on several VA chiropractic research projects, authored numerous articles for peer-reviewed publications and gave many presentations.

He was an ambassador for Dining Out for Life, raising funds to fights AIDS, and was a member of the board of directors for the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization.

Survivors include his husband, John R. Warner; his parents, Sidney M. Saeger and Donald J. Formolo; his stepfather, Robert M. Mazarowski; a sister, Brooke Baker; his grandmother, Winifred Saeger; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Services were held Feb. 1 in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave.