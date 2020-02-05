Di GESARE, Joseph F.

GESARE Di GESARE - Joseph F. January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Rosella T. (nee Durzewski) Di Gesare; dearest father of Karen (Thomas) Miranda, Andrea (Brian) Zylinski and Joseph (late Kim) Di Gesare; devoted grandfather to Dr. Brian Zylinski, Monica (Mark) Lorenti, Stephanie Zylinski, Jessica Miranda, Nicholas Zylinski, Emily Di Gesare, CPA, Joseph Di Gesare and Christina Zylinski; dear brother of Donald Di Gesare and the late Kenneth (survived by Carol) Di Gesare; brother-in-law of Theresa (John) Tonello and the late Chief Petty Officer Henry E. Durzewski, Jr.; also survived by his first cousin Barbara (Jack) Dorn and many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Friday, February 7th at 9AM in St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.