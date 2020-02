CRAMER, Diane N. (Nadratowski)

Of Kenmore, February 3, 2020. Wife of the late Howard F. Cramer; dear mother of Andrea A. Cramer; loving grandmother of ShaeLee Cramer. Funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com