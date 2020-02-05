Share this article

Where WNY athletes are heading for National Signing Day

Williamsville North athletes signed their letters of intent, from left, Erin Roland, Slippery Rock field hockey; Emma Roland, RIT ice hockey; Tyler Zeplowitz, Lake Erie College lacrosse; Bryan Aduddle, Canisius baseball (John Hickey/Buffalo News)
Here are the college signings/commitments reported to The Buffalo News thus far, as Wednesday is National Signing Day for football.

The regular signing period in basketball begins April 15. The signing period remains open in other sports. This list does not include athletes who signed in the fall or whose signings have been published. If your school has not checked in, please send an email to sports@buffnews.com. This list will be updated.

Canisius: Donovan Cornelius, Buffalo, football; C.J. Ozolins, Mercyhurst, football.

Lancaster: Noah Bartos, Baldwin Wallace, lacrosse; Olivia Foley, Nazareth, soccer; Brianna Grazen, Fredonia, soccer; Matt Marschner, Brockport, football; Janelle Pezzimenti, Medaille, bowling; Riley Quinn, Buffalo State, soccer; Collin Rice, Canisius, track; Samantha Schafer, Buffalo State, softball; Trevor Stevens, Baldwin Wallace, lacrosse.

Lockport: Joshua Cooper, Seton Hill, football.

Niagara Wheatfield: Lauren Vickers, D'Youville, softball; Jenna Bailey, Buffalo State, softball; Jordyn Smith, Medaille, softball; Raphael Wence, Houghton, softball.

North Tonawanda: Jaxon Hummel, Hofstra, golf.

Orchard Park: Sarah Conley, Swarthmore, swimming; Julie Filipski, Nazareth, swimming; Mackenzie Fischer, Geneseo, swimming; Jake Janus, St. John Fisher, volleyball; Karli Gregoire, Brockport, field hockey; Loren Castilloux, Rochester, softball; Nino Rivera, Fredonia, track; Robertino Mancabelli, Albany, track; Genevieve Arnold, John Caroll, track; Sara Puskar, Binghamton, track; Jonathan Sokolowski, Cleveland State, lacrosse; Aidan Shaw, St. Bonaventure, golf.

Panama: Cameron Barmore, Mercyhurst, football.

Randolph: Tyler Hind, Daemen, basketball; Ronan McDonald, Canisius, cross country; Josh Walters, Fredonia, cross country/track.

Salamanca: Aly Hill, California University (Pa.), soccer.

St. Francis: David Bartholomew, Columbia, football; Jack Lauer, Clarion, football.

 

 

 

 

 

St. Joe's: Micah Brown, Stonehill, football.

Southwestern: Conrad Thomas, Gannon, football; Cooper Pannes, Edinboro, football; Tywon Wright, Rhode Island, football.

Sweet Home: Chris Day, Stony Brook, football; Dayna Edholm, Keuka, volleyball; Gavin Janas, Medaille, lacrosse; Alyssa Woodford, Nazareth, swimming; Yulisa Tosado-Munoz, Medaille, soccer.

Williamsville North: Emma Roland, RIT, ice hockey; Erin Roland, Slippery Rock, field hockey; Bryan Aduddle, Canisius, baseball; Tyler Zeplowitz, Lake Erie College, lacrosse.

Wilson: Jon Moote, Daemen, cross country; Skylar Munnikhuysen, Buffalo, soccer.

