Cintas of Ohio buys locally owned uniform provider Doritex

A century-old uniform provider in Alden has been acquired by a much larger publicly traded competitor from Ohio, ending its independence after what its owner described as a "comprehensive search" for "the best steward" for the business going forward.

Cintas Corp. of Mason, Ohio, said it completed its purchase of the family-owned Doritex Corp. on Jan. 17, according to an online post on the industry trade group's website. All Doritex industrial workers will be hired by Cintas, and will continue serving customers from the same facility at 11980 Walden Ave.

Terms were not disclosed but the real estate – including an 153,200-square-foot facility on 11.8 acres – transferred Tuesday for $6 million.

Cintas, founded in 1929 by Richard T. Farmer, has more than 400 facilities in the United States and Canada – including six manufacturing plants and eight distribution centers – and serves more than 1 million businesses, ranging from independent auto repair shops to large hotel chains. It's one of the nation's biggest corporate laundry companies.

It supplies corporate uniforms, entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, industrial carpet and tile cleaning services, and first aid, safety and fire protection products and services. It already has a local facility at 5740 Genesee St. in Lancaster.

Doritex was founded in 1920 as a tailoring and dry-cleaning business, before starting its uniform rental division in 1972 and then separating that business into Doritex in 1978. It acquired Anderson Cleaners of Jamestown in 1985 following a serious fire at the smaller company, and moved to the Alden Industrial Park in 1988. It acquired Van Dyne-Crotty's local business in 1999 and Air-San's mat rental business in 2010, and relocated to its current location in 2008.

“Although our two companies have been competitors over the years in this market, Cintas has a lot of respect for Doritex’s history and heritage, for the way they take care of their customers and for the way they live out their values," said Todd Schneider, Cintas executive vice president & COO. "We believe there is a lot of common ground between our two companies that will allow us to build a strong foundation for a very successful future.”

According to a story posted on trade group TRSA's website, Jim Doro, owner of Doritex, said Cintas has "a well-established company culture and values that align with ours." He noted that current Cintas Chairman and CEO Scott Farmer is the fourth-generation of his family to run the firm, even though it's publicly traded.

"They have an enviable reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality products and services, and taking great care of their customers," he told TRSA, citing Cintas' "size and scale" with over 400 locations in the United States and Canada.