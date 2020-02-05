CIBELLA, Giuseppa "Pina" (Pirrera)

CIBELLA - Giuseppa "Pina" (nee Pirrera)

February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calogero; loving mother of Carmelo (Carol) Cibella, Rosalia (late Calogero) (fiance; Henry Williams III) Morreale, Andreana (Robert) Chella and Joesph (Stephanie) Cibella; devoted grandmother of Maria Cibella, Julia (Michael) Sciascia, Alissa Cibella, Carmelo (Sarah), Matthew Morreale, Amanda and Jacob Chella, Gianna and the late Joey Cibella; great-grandmother of Calogero and Olivia Rose; sister of Gaetana (Salvatore) Malone and the late Gaspare Pirrera; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. Christopher Church. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pina's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com