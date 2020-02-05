BUSHNELL, Ruth F.

BUSHNELL - Ruth F. Of Gowanda; died Monday, February 3, 2020. Born March 19, 1930 in Buffalo, daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Rouse) Fox. She married Richard Bushnell, who predeceased her in 2019. She worked at her family-owned Fox Motors in Gowanda for many years. Survived by daughter Patti (Rusty) Pound; daughter-in-law, Kate Bushnell; and four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by a son, William "Bill" Bushnell. Friends may call Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm from Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St., Gowanda. Funeral Services immediately following at 1 pm from the funeral home. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery.