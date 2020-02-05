Upper Deck hockey card mistakes Sabres' Henri Jokiharju for Evan Rodrigues

Things haven't gone that well for Evan Rodrigues this season. The Sabres' winger has requested a trade and has seen his playing time significantly reduced.
He now has been mistaken for teammate Henri Jokiharju on a recently released Upper Deck hockey trading card.
The card was found by Luke Buckley, who co-hosts the Charging Buffalo podcast and also does play-by-play for Medaille College basketball. He posted the image on Twitter.
Protecting this one. pic.twitter.com/8yqDbUgdW5
— Luke Buckley (@LvkeTCB) February 5, 2020
In reply to the initial tweet, Upper Deck cited an error by its photo vendor. "When we realized the error, it was too late to reprint and get it to the event on time."
This was a labeling error by our photo vendor and when we realized the error, it was too late to reprint and get it to the event on time. This will be an uncorrected error card.
— Upper Deck Hockey (@UpperDeckHockey) February 5, 2020
The error is likely to increase the value of the card.
