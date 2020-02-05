Upper Deck hockey card mistakes Sabres' Henri Jokiharju for Evan Rodrigues

Things haven't gone that well for Evan Rodrigues this season. The Sabres' winger has requested a trade and has seen his playing time significantly reduced.

He now has been mistaken for teammate Henri Jokiharju on a recently released Upper Deck hockey trading card.

The card was found by Luke Buckley, who co-hosts the Charging Buffalo podcast and also does play-by-play for Medaille College basketball. He posted the image on Twitter.

"I got it from Tim Horton’s," Buckley said. "I’m an avid collector so when I saw Tim’s was doing a hockey card promotion with the Sabres I was stoked. They do it frequently in Canada so I’d have to make trades with collectors from Canada previously to get those cards. "The set it’s in is just the Tim’s Sabres set. If I recall correctly it is a 30-card set with 10 insert cards. I was really just getting a coffee and was delighted to find out they were offering packs to rip. That’s a joy for any collector."

In reply to the initial tweet, Upper Deck cited an error by its photo vendor. "When we realized the error, it was too late to reprint and get it to the event on time."

The error is likely to increase the value of the card.