Share this article

print logo

Upper Deck hockey card mistakes Sabres' Henri Jokiharju for Evan Rodrigues

This is what Evan Rodrigues really looks like. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
Published |Updated

Things haven't gone that well for Evan Rodrigues this season. The Sabres' winger has requested a trade and has seen his playing time significantly reduced.

He now has been mistaken for teammate Henri Jokiharju on a recently released Upper Deck hockey trading card.

The card was found by Luke Buckley, who co-hosts the Charging Buffalo podcast and also does play-by-play for Medaille College basketball. He posted the image on Twitter.

In reply to the initial tweet, Upper Deck cited an error by its photo vendor. "When we realized the error, it was too late to reprint and get it to the event on time."

The error is likely to increase the value of the card.

Story topics: / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment