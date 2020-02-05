Five days before the Academy Awards telecast, Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark has earned what could be viewed as a national best supporting award.

Clark was named board chairman of the Association of Film Commissioners International, which consists of more than 300 film commissioners across the country and the world.

The honor comes in the same month that Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is planning to shoot some scenes in Buffalo for his next movie, “Nightmare Alley,” starring Bradley Cooper.

Clark is the group’s first newly elected board chairman since 2016. He joined the board in 2018. He previously was second vice-chairman. His two-year term is up for renewal in 2022.

Clark has led the Buffalo Niagara Film Office for more than a decade, offering support to film crews who come to Western New York for television and movie projects.

"It’s a privilege to serve the members of AFCI as board chair,” he said in a news release.

In the same release, Clark was quoted as giving Western New Yorkers credit for making Buffalo "such a film-friendly location and truly special to those from Hollywood and beyond."

The association was founded 45 years ago and is a global nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents.

According to the group, “it provides advocacy, connectivity and education necessary for film commissions and businesses in the screen sector to foster economic growth, promote infrastructure development and provide essential tools for professional development in a fair, sustainable and socially diverse manner.”

