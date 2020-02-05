BN Outdoor Calendar (Feb. 5, 2020)

Feb. 8 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 8 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Outfitters Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking and free entry.

Feb. 8-9 – Clarence Gun Show at the Event Building, 11177 Main St., Clarence. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 100 tables. $5 admission. nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Feb. 9 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 11 – Second Amendment for Ever monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson, starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Beth Parlato, candidate for Congress 27th District. For more information, call Ed Pettitt at 421-1967.

Feb. 11 – Erie County Trappers Association meeting. Fur Shed (fur preparation and equipment). To be held at Hamburg Rod and GunClub, Hickox Road, Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more information.

Feb. 14-15 – Birds on the Niagara Festival. Visit birdsontheniagara.org for details.

Feb. 14 – Birds and Brews: Lovebirds from 5 to 8 p.m. with birding tour in the outer harbor from 5 to 6 p.m. and celebration at Flying Bison Brewery from 6 to 8 p.m. Preregister for the bird tour at 585-457-3228.

Feb. 15 – Winter Wonderland Ski Tour at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Cross-country skiing with the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club. Call 549-1050 to register.

Feb. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual award banquet at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $40 for adults; $30 for youth. RSVP by Feb. 7 by calling Dave Whitt at 754-2133.

Feb. 15 – Winter Birds at Boston Forest. Meet at the Rice Road Lot at 10 a.m.

Feb. 15 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 15-16 – Medina Gun Show, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 11392 Ridge Road, Route 104, Medina. 65 Tables. $5 admission. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Feb. 15-16 – NYS free fishing weekend. No license needed but regulations need to be followed.

Feb. 15-16 – Twin Tiers Outdoor Expo at the Grand Central Plaza, Elmira. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 607-937-5000.

Feb. 16 – The Great Backyard Bird Count at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact 549-1050 to register or for additional information.

Feb. 16 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

Feb. 16 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Alden Rod and Gun, County Road (south of Broadway), Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 17 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at the Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main St., Newfane, starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 – Date Change: Niagara River Anglers Association Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario tributaries. Entry fee is $20 with $5 Brown Trout Division. You must be a NRAA member. Cost is $20. Contact Ken Jackson at 946-6810 for more information.

Feb. 22 – N.Y. State pistol permit safety course led by Master Instructor Budd Schroeder at the Weber VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Class starts at 9 a.m. Preregister by calling Carl Leas at 656-0350. Cost is $40.

Feb. 22 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 22 – I Bird NY at Buckhorn Island State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 549-1050 to register.

Feb. 22 – Birding at Buckhorn with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Woods Creek lot. Preregister at 585-457-3228.

Feb. 22 – N.Y. State Big Buck Club deer and bear scoring will take place at Cabela’s, 2003 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your rack or skull.

Feb. 23 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 14038 Genesee St., ¼ mile east of Crittenden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

Feb. 24 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 26-March 1 – Buffalo Boat Show at the ADPRO Sports Training Center, 1 Bills Drive, Orchard Park. Free admission Wednesday and Thursday. For more info, visit https://wnyboating.com/.

Feb. 28 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more information.

Feb. 29 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 29 – Birding on the River at Beaver Island State Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To register call 282-5154.

Feb. 29 – March 1 – Seneca Allegany Sportsman Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday just off I-86, Salamanca.

March 1 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Alden Rod and Gun, County Road (south of Broadway), Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule contact John Floriano at 725-5822.

March 3 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

March 5-8 – Western New York Sport and Travel Expo at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Visit https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show/ for more information.

March 8 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Erie County Conservation Society, Holland. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822 or Dan Fisher at 860-2519.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.