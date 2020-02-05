Oddsmakers expect more from Bills in 2020 than they expected in 2019

The Buffalo Bills under-over for wins for the 2020 season has been set at 8.5 by SportsBetting.ag. That mirrors the early total set by other oddsmakers.
A year ago, oddsmakers had the Bills at just 6.5, a number they surpassed before Thanksgiving, as they headed to Dallas with a 7-3 mark. But the lower projected total was a factor during the season as the Bills were favored in only eight of their 16 regular season games on the way to a 10-6 mark.
If each AFC team were to perform to their projected total, the Bills would miss the playoffs.
The division winners and seeds would look like this:
- Chiefs (West)
- Ravens (North)
- Patriots (East)
- Texans/Titans (South)
- Steelers (WC)
- Texans/Titans (WC)
Here are the win totals for all 32 teams:
|Team
|Win Total
|Arizona Cardinals
|6.5
|Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|8.5
|Carolina Panthers
|6.5
|Chicago Bears
|8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5.5
|Cleveland Browns
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Denver Broncos
|8
|Detroit Lions
|6.5
|Green Bay Packers
|9.5
|Houston Texans
|8.5
|Indianapolis Colts
|7.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6.5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|11.5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7.5
|Los Angeles Rams
|8.5
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|5.5
|Minnesota Vikings
|9.5
|New England Patriots
|10.5
|New Orleans Saints
|10
|New York Giants
|6.5
|New York Jets
|6.5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|10.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7.5
|Tennessee Titans
|8.5
|Washington Redskins
|5.5
