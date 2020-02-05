Oddsmakers expect more from Bills in 2020 than they expected in 2019

The Buffalo Bills under-over for wins for the 2020 season has been set at 8.5 by SportsBetting.ag. That mirrors the early total set by other oddsmakers.

A year ago, oddsmakers had the Bills at just 6.5, a number they surpassed before Thanksgiving, as they headed to Dallas with a 7-3 mark. But the lower projected total was a factor during the season as the Bills were favored in only eight of their 16 regular season games on the way to a 10-6 mark.

If each AFC team were to perform to their projected total, the Bills would miss the playoffs.

The division winners and seeds would look like this:

Chiefs (West) Ravens (North) Patriots (East) Texans/Titans (South) Steelers (WC) Texans/Titans (WC)

Here are the win totals for all 32 teams: