Oddsmakers expect more from Bills in 2020 than they expected in 2019

Bills coach Sean McDermott greets fans as he leaves the field after beating the Dallas Cowboy 26-15 at AT&T Stadium. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills under-over for wins for the 2020 season has been set at 8.5 by SportsBetting.ag. That mirrors the early total set by other oddsmakers.

A year ago, oddsmakers had the Bills at just 6.5, a number they surpassed before Thanksgiving, as they headed to Dallas with a 7-3 mark. But the lower projected total was a factor during the season as the Bills were favored in only eight of their 16 regular season games on the way to a 10-6 mark.

If each AFC team were to perform to their projected total, the Bills would miss the playoffs.

The division winners and seeds would look like this:

  1. Chiefs (West)
  2. Ravens (North)
  3. Patriots (East)
  4. Texans/Titans (South)
  5. Steelers (WC)
  6. Texans/Titans (WC)

Here are the win totals for all 32 teams:

Team Win Total
Arizona Cardinals 6.5
Atlanta Falcons 8
Baltimore Ravens 11
Buffalo Bills 8.5
Carolina Panthers 6.5
Chicago Bears 8
Cincinnati Bengals 5.5
Cleveland Browns 8
Dallas Cowboys 9
Denver Broncos 8
Detroit Lions 6.5
Green Bay Packers 9.5
Houston Texans 8.5
Indianapolis Colts 7.5
Jacksonville Jaguars 6.5
Kansas City Chiefs 11.5
Los Angeles Chargers 7.5
Los Angeles Rams 8.5
Las Vegas Raiders 7
Miami Dolphins 5.5
Minnesota Vikings 9.5
New England Patriots 10.5
New Orleans Saints 10
New York Giants 6.5
New York Jets 6.5
Philadelphia Eagles 10
Pittsburgh Steelers 9
San Francisco 49ers 10.5
Seattle Seahawks 9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5
Tennessee Titans 8.5
Washington Redskins 5.5

