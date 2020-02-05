BROOKS, Tiffany M.

BROOKS - Tiffany M. January 30, 2020, age 29. Beloved mother of Jaliyah Lopez; daughter of Tonya Merriweather and Charles (Yvette) Brooks; sister of Irvin Johnson Jr., Latisha Johnson and Shakara Brooks; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday 11 AM - 12 PM at Love Alive Fellowship, 145 Lewis St., Buffalo, where a Homegoing Celebration will follow at 12 PM. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com