BERRY, Donald G.

BERRY - Donald G. February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Tanis R. (Bookhout); cherished father of the late Scott Raymond Berry; uncle of Maggie Cveticanin. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the F.E. Brown Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker Rd., Orchard Park. Services Friday 11 AM at the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park; friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Scott Raymond Berry Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Arbor Capital Management, 100 Corporate Pkwy, Ste. 308, Amherst, NY 14226. Mr. Berry was a long term employee of The Buffalo News Advertising Department. He was an Elder at the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Orchard Park Country Club. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com